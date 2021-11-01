Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Less than 1 in 5 drivers have returned to pre-pandemic driving habits

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 2.12pm
Cars make their way along the M4 motorway near to junction 18, as heavy rain is lashing parts of the UK, with the Met Office issuing warnings not seen since March.
Less than one in five drivers have returned to their pre-pandemic driving habits, a new survey has suggested.

GoCompare Car Insurance spoke to 2,060 Brits and found that 21 per cent now walk more rather than use their car – and will continue to use their car less in the future.

An additional seven per cent of those spoken to also said that they’ve already reduced the number of cars in their household since the start of the pandemic.

Analysis of GoCompare’s quote data has also shown a significant increase in the proportion of drivers opting for lower annual mileage when collating insurance quotes. The figures show that, when compared between January 2018 and August 2021, the proportion of people selecting mileage between 1,000 and 5000 miles has increased by 14 per cent, compared with those choosing a higher mileage insurance plan – between 11,000 and 15,000 – which has dropped by 20 per cent in the same period.

Ryan Fulthorpe, car insurance expert at GoCompare said: “In the past 18 months, with varying travel restrictions in place, our lives have centred largely around our homes and the immediate area. And as a result, a significant proportion of motorists are now using their car less, with just 18 per cent of drivers saying that they have returned to pre-pandemic driving habits.

“Our quote data shows a similar picture, with a larger share of those looking for car insurance now selecting a smaller annual mileage. It’s clear that the restrictions in place throughout most of 2020 and into 2021 have led some people to change their driving habits and even reduce the number of cars in the household.”

