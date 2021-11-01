Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jaguar Land Rover posts £302 million loss as semiconductor shortage bites

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 2.40pm
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has posted a £302 million loss for the period July to September as the company continued to battle the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

JLR sold 92,700 cars in the second financial quarter of 2021, a significant decrease on the 114,000 units shifted during the same period last year.

In total, JLR delivered 64,032 cars to its dealers during the same time – a fall of 12.8 per cent year-on-year – while retail sales for all models were lower year-on-year apart from the new Land Rover Defender. In total, 16,725 examples of the off-roader were sold, an increase of 70.4 per cent year-on-year. The results made it JLR’s best-selling model in the quarter, in fact.

Adrian Mardell, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief financial officer, said: “The global shortage of semiconductors continued to constrain our production, sales and financial performance in the second quarter but we’re encouraged to see the continuing strong demand for our products with order books at new record levels.

“We were pleased the cash outflow on these volumes came in significantly better than expected, reflecting the progress we are making to reduce the break-even point for the business through product mix optimisation and cost controls.”

Jaguar Land Rover ended the quarter with total cash and short-term investments standing at £3.8 billion, while despite the ongoing semiconductor crisis, demand for its products remains strong with global retail orders sitting at ‘record levels’ of more than 125,000 vehicles.

Thierry Bollore, Jaguar Land Rover’s chief executive officer, said: “The global semiconductor shortage remains challenging but I’m pleased to see the actions we have been implementing reduce the impact. With strong customer demand with a record order book we are well placed to return to strong financial performance as semiconductor supply begins to improve.

“At the same time, we continue to execute our Reimagine strategy to realise the full potential of the business and create the next generation of the most desirable luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers – starting with the stunning new Range Rover.”

