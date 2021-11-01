Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Supercharger network opened to non-Tesla EV owners in new trial

By Press Association
November 1 2021, 5.28pm
An electric charging port for a Tesla in Leicester
Tesla is kickstarting a trial that will see owners of other types of electric vehicle given access to the firm’s Superchargers.

Taking place at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, the trial will allow non-Tesla EV owners to access charging via the Tesla app. Tesla owners will still be able to use the chargers as normal, while the firm will also be monitoring each site for congestion.

Tesla opened its first Supercharger in 2012 and, today has more than 25,000 worldwide. In a statement, the firm said that it had ‘always been’ an ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla EVs to ‘encourage more drivers to go electric’.

Though just a trial for now, Tesla says that through additional expansion it can ‘eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.’

Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 was September’s best-selling car in Europe

Tesla’s Model 3 was crowned the best-selling car in Europe during September – the first time that an electric car had taken the top spot. According to data from JATO Dynamics, some 24,591 units were registered during the month, securing a 2.6 per cent market share.

The firm’s Model Y also just went on sale in the UK, expanding Tesla’s line-up of cars to four. Prices for Long Range models start at £54,990, with even entry-level cars returning up to 315 miles of range in between charges.

