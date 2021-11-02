Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Audi unveils refreshed A8

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 9.40am Updated: November 2 2021, 4.12pm
Audi has updated the exterior design of the A8
Audi has updated its flagship A8 saloon with a new exterior design and upgraded technology.

Currently sat at the top of the firm’s saloon range, the A8 now has a front end that incorporates a wider grille than before, while the side intakes have been made upright and sit close to the newly designed headlights.

The rear of the car retains a full-width light bar, with rear lights utilising digital OLED technology sat either side. Buyers can now opt for a new S line exterior package, too, which gives an appearance similar to the sporty S8. Five new matte colours have also been added to the A8’s choice of exterior shades.

Audi A8
The A8 is fitted with a newly designed grille

Inside, the A8 keeps the same 10.1-inch infotainment display and 8.6-inch digital cockpit, controllable either via touch or voice control.

There are now new screens in the rear of the car – measuring 10.1-inches apiece – attached to the backs of the front seats. They can be used to relay content from the passenger’s smartphones, as well as receive streams from all major platforms.

Four engine options are available with the updated A8. Things kick off with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol, rising to a 4.0-litre V8 with cylinder on-demand technology. A plug-in hybrid remains available too in the A8 TFSI e model.

Separate to the main line-up is the S8, which uses a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 563bhp and 800Nm of torque. It’s capable of pushing the S8 from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Audi A8
Twin screens are now available in the rear of the A8

A notable addition to the new A8 is predictive active suspension. When in comfort+ mode, it uses a front camera capable of recognising unevenness in the road ahead. If it sees something, the car can actively change the suspension accordingly, providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

Sales of the revised A8 in the UK commence on December 2, with prices starting from £73,375.

