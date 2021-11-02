Audi unveils refreshed A8

Audi has updated its flagship A8 saloon with a new exterior design and upgraded technology.

Currently sat at the top of the firm’s saloon range, the A8 now has a front end that incorporates a wider grille than before, while the side intakes have been made upright and sit close to the newly designed headlights.

The rear of the car retains a full-width light bar, with rear lights utilising digital OLED technology sat either side. Buyers can now opt for a new S line exterior package, too, which gives an appearance similar to the sporty S8. Five new matte colours have also been added to the A8’s choice of exterior shades.

The A8 is fitted with a newly designed grille

Inside, the A8 keeps the same 10.1-inch infotainment display and 8.6-inch digital cockpit, controllable either via touch or voice control.

There are now new screens in the rear of the car – measuring 10.1-inches apiece – attached to the backs of the front seats. They can be used to relay content from the passenger’s smartphones, as well as receive streams from all major platforms.

Room to enjoy a space for progress. The new Audi A8 is our definition of a premium experience. Take a back seat and enjoy first-class comfort.#AudiA8 #FutureIsAnAttitude #SpaceForProgress pic.twitter.com/0LTq3BAxgX — Audi (@AudiOfficial) November 2, 2021

Four engine options are available with the updated A8. Things kick off with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel V6 and a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol, rising to a 4.0-litre V8 with cylinder on-demand technology. A plug-in hybrid remains available too in the A8 TFSI e model.

Separate to the main line-up is the S8, which uses a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 563bhp and 800Nm of torque. It’s capable of pushing the S8 from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds.

Twin screens are now available in the rear of the A8

A notable addition to the new A8 is predictive active suspension. When in comfort+ mode, it uses a front camera capable of recognising unevenness in the road ahead. If it sees something, the car can actively change the suspension accordingly, providing a smooth and comfortable ride.

Sales of the revised A8 in the UK commence on December 2, with prices starting from £73,375.