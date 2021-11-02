Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Half of Brits don’t want their friends or family driving on a smart motorway, says survey

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 1.08pm
Smart motorways do not have hard shoulders (PA)
Smart motorways do not have hard shoulders (PA)

Half of British drivers don’t like the idea of their friends and family using smart motorways, new research has revealed.

A study commissioned by GoCompare Car Insurance found that close to a third of drivers did not want to drive on a smart motorway, with this figure increasing to 40 per cent for those aged 65 and over.

Nearly the same number of 18 to 24-year-olds – 39 per cent – also said that they would rather not drive on smart motorways too.

Ryan Fulthorpe, car insurance expert at GoCompare said: “Our research shows that there is clearly a need for further education about the smart motorway system for all ages.

“The fact that more experienced drivers are reluctant to use these new road systems would come as no surprise, but that nearly the same number of young drivers are also keen to avoid using smart motorways just shows that British motorists don’t know enough about them to feel confident when driving on these new kinds of roads.”

The survey of 2,060 adults found that nearly half of those questioned admitted that they weren’t sure what to do in the event of a breakdown on a smart motorway. These sections of highway often feature digitally managed hard shoulders, which can be switched on and off in order to help with congestion at certain times.

Fulthorpe added: “This is a clear demonstration that, before a further roll-out of these road networks across the UK can begin, a clear and simple driver education campaign must be carried out to ensure British motorists are taking to these roads knowing how they work, and most importantly, how to navigate them safely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier