First Drive: Can updates to the Mazda2 keep it competitive in the popular supermini market?

What is it?

The 2’s engine needs working hard in order to make quick progress

As prominent as the SUV and crossover segment has become, it’s important to remember that compact superminis still remain very appealing with buyers – you only need to look at the sales figures for models like the Corsa, Fiesta and Yaris to see this segment’s continued popularity.

But among the more obvious choices are models like the Mazda2, which might not command such huge sales but are still well-loved by those that buy them. However, the Mazda2 has been on sale in its current generation since 2015 – far longer than virtually all its competitors – so can Mazda’s latest nip-and-tuck bring it back to its best?

What’s new?

The 2 has been a longstanding sight in the Mazda line-up

While Mazda last tweaked its ‘2’ less than a couple of years ago, this latest update is about as mild as they come.

Aside from a new Platinum Quartz (kinda-gold) colour, it looks identical, while there are only very light changes in terms of kit too. One main advantage of this latest model is its greater efficiency, with tweaks to the engine’s compression ratio and exhaust seeing CO2 emissions drop by as much as 14g/km. Elsewhere there’s also a more powerful engine option that sits at the top of the range.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 2 gains new, more efficient engines

It’s this more powerful engine that is fitted to our test car, and now kicks out 113bhp – noticeably more than the 74bhp and 89bhp versions also offered.

The engine itself is a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, which also features light mild-hybrid engine technology to maximise efficiency. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox (yes we really are testing a car in 2021 with no turbocharger, a manual gearbox and conventional handbrake!). It lets this Mazda reach 0-60mph in just under nine seconds while hitting a top speed of 124mph.

It’s that efficiency that really impresses, though, with Mazda claiming 56.5mpg – a figure manageable in careful driving – and low CO2 emissions of 113g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

While Mazda might have built up a reputation for its great-driving cars, the 2 is somewhat mediocre by the standards of its other models.

It lags behind in the refinement stakes next to offerings like the Clio and Ibiza, and while this engine offers a smooth and linear power delivery, you really need to work it hard to get the best from it, and it doesn’t feel as fast as its performance figures suggest.

This is one of those cars that I want to like but it now just feels like the six-year-old car that it is. That said, I can’t name another mid-spec supermini that gives you a head-up display and heated steering wheel! pic.twitter.com/M1SyytuHDw — Ted Welford (@TedWelford) October 22, 2021

Though it handles okay with minimal body roll, and visibility is good too, but the 2 is generally impressively average in all areas, and fails to shine behind the wheel. On the plus side, the simplistic fuss-free drive will appeal to those that don’t yet fancy a full hybrid or electric model.

How does it look?

The 2’s compact proportions makes it a great option for town drivers

Much like the rest of the Mazda line-up, the 2 is a subtle and handsome offering that you certainly won’t be able to complain about the way it looks.

Up front, there’s a stylish grille with a chrome strip surround that runs neatly into neat LED headlights, which are standard across all versions. Sharp crease lines also cut down the doors while the chrome-like 16-inch alloy wheels found on higher-spec models add to the appeal.

Parked next to a model like the Ford Fiesta or Seat Ibiza, you also notice how the 2 is far more compact than its rivals, having dimensions closer in-line with some city cars, rather than superminis.

What’s it like inside?

The level of standard equipment on the 2 is generous

Jump inside and the 2 is unfortunately a bit ‘old Mazda’. You haven’t got the smart curved touchscreen like on the brand’s Golf-sized ‘3’ model, while the switchgear is just starting to feel a bit old-fashioned now.

Though the ergonomics and adjustability of the interior remain a plus point, there’s no escaping the somewhat cheap, hard-plastic feel that swamps much of the 2’s cabin. One exception to this rule is the excellent blue leather and Alcantara seats on our top-spec car, which do help to lift the look and feel of the interior somewhat.

Sadly things fall short on the practicality stakes too, with this Mazda now being one of the least roomy cars in this class. Rear seat space is tight while the 280-litre boot is a full 100 litres behind that of the latest Renault Clio.

What’s the spec like?

The 2 offers a 280-litre boot

So far there hasn’t been much going for the latest 2, but one exception is the equipment levels, as standard kit is hugely generous, including the likes of LED headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control and satellite navigation – even on the lowest SE-L version.

Mid-range Sport models then bring 16-inch alloys, keyless entry and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. GT Sport then packs those aforementioned seats, a heated steering wheel, excellent head-up display and reversing camera.

Right at the top of the range, the GT Sport Tech brings features you’d only typically find on much larger cars, including adaptive LED headlights, rear emergency braking and a 360-degree camera.

In terms of pricing, the range starts from £16,475 and tops out at just over £20,000, making this Mazda great value when you consider the standard equipment levels.

Verdict

The speed of change in the supermini market is huge. While these might be some of the most affordable and smallest cars on the market, buyers increasingly demand more and more from them – not least in terms of practicality, driving dynamics and quality.

Sadly, the Mazda2 is now just starting to feel a bit too past it to deliver in those areas and is really due a full refresh to keep it competitive. Though it continues to give you plenty for your money – especially with its generous equipment levels – and will be very affordable to run, there are many better rivals out there that are more deserving of your attention.