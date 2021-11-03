Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Portable EV charger to give city electric car owners a boost

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 11.13am
The Go can add 20 miles of charge
The Go can add 20 miles of charge

A new portable electric car charger could help to give EV drivers without access to home charging a way of adding power to their cars.

The ZipCharge Go is around the same size as a compact wheeled suitcase and can be charged at home or elsewhere via a three-pin plug, bringing savings when compared with charging an EV via a public charging point.

ZipCharge
The Go can then be nearly stored in the car’s boot

Using a retractable handle, users can then wheel the Go to their car and plug it into the charging port. Once connected, the Go will provide up to 20 miles of range in just over 30 minutes – enough, according to ZipCharge, for the average daily commute in the UK. The ZipCharge Go can then be stored in the car’s boot.

The charger also comes with bi-directional AC/DC charging, allowing it to store energy when electricity prices are low and feed it back to the grid at peak times. Revealed at the Cop26 event this week, the first ZipCharge Go examples are expected to reach customers in Q4 next year.

The Go comes with 2G/4G connectivity as standard, allowing users to remotely manage their charger via an app and schedule charging to ensure that it’s always ready to go when needed. Chargers will be available to purchase outright – though this price has yet to be confirmed – or via a subscription service costing £49 per month. ZipCharge has set a target of making the Go comparable in price to a fully installed Level 2 home charging point.

Jonathan Carrier, ZipCharge Co-founder, said: “One of the key barriers to wider uptake of EVs is charging anxiety; the inability to charge near or at home. ZipCharge removes that hurdle and in doing so, will democratise EV ownership.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier