Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen expands EV line-up with new ID.5 and ID.5 GTX

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 2.14pm
Both cars have a range of over 300 miles
Both cars have a range of over 300 miles

Volkswagen has bolstered its range of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new models – the ID.5 and sporty ID.5 GTX.

Essentially a sleeker-looking version of the firm’s ID.4, the ID.5 will be offered with two outputs while a 77kWh battery will bring a total electric range of over 310 miles. Much like the ID.4, the ID.5 can also accept a charge of up to 135kW, resulting in an 80 per cent charge time of under 30 minutes.

The ID.5 is equipped with Volkswagen’s latest software, too, bringing with it improved charging performance and enhanced voice control features. It’ll also ensure that the ID.5 can utilise ‘swarm’ data – capable of warning other drivers of approaching hazards – and communicate with other vehicles.

The performance-focused ID.5 GTX will bring added power to the package. It utilises a dual-motor setup – one on each axle – producing a total output of 295bhp and resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds.

Volkswagen ID.5
The ID.5 will be available with two power outputs

Inside, both the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX feature a cabin that is much the same as that found in the ID.4, with a large central touchscreen fitted to the middle of the dash and a largely button-less setup. As a result of that sloping roof, rear headroom falls by 12mm over the ID.4, too.

The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are expected to hit dealerships in the first quarter of next year, with prices and specifications announced closer to that time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier