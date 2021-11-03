Volkswagen expands EV line-up with new ID.5 and ID.5 GTX

Volkswagen has bolstered its range of electric vehicles with the introduction of two new models – the ID.5 and sporty ID.5 GTX.

Essentially a sleeker-looking version of the firm’s ID.4, the ID.5 will be offered with two outputs while a 77kWh battery will bring a total electric range of over 310 miles. Much like the ID.4, the ID.5 can also accept a charge of up to 135kW, resulting in an 80 per cent charge time of under 30 minutes.

The ID.5 is equipped with Volkswagen’s latest software, too, bringing with it improved charging performance and enhanced voice control features. It’ll also ensure that the ID.5 can utilise ‘swarm’ data – capable of warning other drivers of approaching hazards – and communicate with other vehicles.

The performance-focused ID.5 GTX will bring added power to the package. It utilises a dual-motor setup – one on each axle – producing a total output of 295bhp and resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds.

The ID.5 will be available with two power outputs

Inside, both the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX feature a cabin that is much the same as that found in the ID.4, with a large central touchscreen fitted to the middle of the dash and a largely button-less setup. As a result of that sloping roof, rear headroom falls by 12mm over the ID.4, too.

The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are expected to hit dealerships in the first quarter of next year, with prices and specifications announced closer to that time.