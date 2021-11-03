Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ford showcases electric crate motor in new F-100 Eluminator concept

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 4.37pm
The F-100 Eluminator is kitted out with a full electric powertrain
The F-100 Eluminator is kitted out with a full electric powertrain

Ford has revealed an application for its new electric ‘crate’ motor in a classic 1978 Ford F-100 pick-up.

Called the F-100 Eluminator, the truck – which was revealed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas – uses the same twin-motor four-wheel-drive system found in the electric Ford Mustang Mach-e. Combined, the motors produce 480bhp and 860Nm of torque, giving this old-school model a considerable amount of performance.

F-100 Eluminator
The truck uses the same electric motor and battery setup as the Ford Mustang Mach-e

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director, vehicle personalisation, accessories and licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

Designed and created by Ford Performance in collaboration with MLE Racecars, the F-100 sits on a custom chassis made by the Roadster Shop. It also uses custom aluminium three-piece wheels made by Forgeline, wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport tyres.

Inside, the Eluminator features a billet aluminium dashboard, as well as the large portrait-orientated infotainment screen that you’ll find in the Mach-e. The main switchgear is borrowed from the electric Mustang, too.

The concept has been designed Ford’s new electric ‘crate motors’. Available for $3900 (£2,860), the motors are orientated towards custom car makers who want to electrify existing classic models with a cutting-edge electric powertrain.

