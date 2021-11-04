Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than three-quarters of drivers think too much in-car tech can be distracting

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 8.02am
Some drivers find in-car technology too distracting
Some drivers find in-car technology too distracting

More than three-quarters of drivers only want in-car technology that is useful in making life easier and more comfortable instead of systems that make driving more confusing, a new survey has revealed.

Conducted by Dacia, the study of 2,000 UK drivers found that 76 per cent of people thought that too much technology in a car can be distracting, while 61 per cent would rather own a more affordable car with just the technology that they actually used, rather than paying for pricier extras which don’t get used.

Of those drivers who own a car with many systems and features, around a third think that there are too many fitted in the first place while 69 per cent believe that modern in-car technology has become too complicated.

On average, drivers only use around 40 per cent of the technological features fitted to their cars, with those aged between 25 and 34 being the ones who use the greatest numbers of features in their vehicles. However, even with this age group, it’s less than half of the overall technology fitted with a lot of the more complex features left unused.

Some of the most-used features on a car include digital radio, parking sensors and Bluetooth connectivity. Dacia’s new Duster now features DAB radio and Bluetooth as standard, with a reversing camera and parking sensors included on higher-spec models.

