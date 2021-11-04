Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai teases upcoming Seven concept

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 9.10am
The Parametric Pixels were first used on the Ioniq 5
Hyundai has given a glimpse of its upcoming Seven concept, ahead of it going on display at the AutoMobility show in Los Angeles later this month.

The fully electric SUV – which is rumoured to be the latest addition to Hyundai’s Ioniq sub-brand – incorporates the firm’s Parametric Pixels lighting technology, a feature that was first used on Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 model.

Hyundai Seven
The interior uses a range of sustainable materials

The images showcase a large and airy cabin, which, Hyundai says, has been trimmed in ‘sustainable materials’. The effect of this, combined with soft lighting, gives the cabin of the vehicle a more lounge-like feel, while the utilisation of an electric powertrain will no doubt give the car’s interior a flat floor for additional space.

Hyundai already has a significant presence in the electric car segment, with models such as the Ioniq 5, Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric offering relatively low-cost entry points into EV ownership.

The Ioniq 5 has arrived as a particularly stylish option and is one of the first cars to be built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, which is dedicated to electric vehicles. With the option of either a 58 or 73kWh battery, the Ioniq 5 can achieve up to 287 miles between charges. It can also charge at speeds of up to 350kW, resulting in an 80 per cent charge taking just 18 minutes when connected to a rapid charger.

Given its flexibility, this platform will no doubt underpin this Seven concept when it reaches production, offering similar battery and motor choices.

The Seven concept will be fully unveiled on November 17.

