Airspeeder flying cars undertake first drag race

By Press Association
November 4 2021, 4.34pm
The vehicles remained unmanned for the race
Airspeeder – the first electric flying car racing season – has showcased what its new series of races will look like in an opening test drag race.

Conducted in the deserts of South Australia, the eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) vehicles are shown facing off against one another, led by Team Bravo and Team Alpha, with both from Alauda Aeronautics – the creators of the machines themselves.

Both vehicles – which are capable of hitting speeds of up to 124mph – were unmanned and flew 10 metres above the ground as they raced one another. In the end, Team Bravo crossed the line 3.2 seconds quicker than Team Alpha over the 400m sprint.

Airspeeders
The vehicles travelled 10 metres off the ground during the race

Matt Pearson, founder & CEO, Airspeeder & Alauda Aeronautics, said: “We are on the cusp of making motorsport and mobility history with the world’s first electric flying car races. This test race provides the world a glimpse at the next generation of motorsport and mobility.

“This first test drag-race is a major moment in the creation of our sport and a giant leap forward for the development of electric flying cars.”

The event also allowed Alauda Aeronautics to deploy its lidar-and-radar-powered Virtual Forcefield system, which ensures safe racing. The overall test was conducted prior to Airspeeder’s EXA series, which will feature remote pilots racing full-size racing flying cars from the ground.

This will then lead into a full Airspeeder Racing series – slated to commence next year – which will include manned speeders racing one another instead.

