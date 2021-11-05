Apollo Automobil’s EVision S targets the electric car segment

Apollo Automobil – the company previously known as Gumpert – has revealed a new electric car concept at the 2021 China International Import Expo.

Called the EVision S, it’s a coupe-style EV, measuring in at more than five metres long and over two metres wide, which Apollo says gives a ‘high usability even for families’.

The car’s ‘Fast Forward’ design is said to be inspired by a volcanic eruption but aims to capture some of the spirit of the firm’s hypercars and transfer this into a more usable, everyday package.

The setup incorporates dual electric motors

Though Apollo has yet to give any details regarding the car’s powertrain, the firm has revealed that it is still developing a new 800-volt silicon-carbide dual inverter, which will then be linked to two axial-flux electric motors. This setup will also bring torque vectoring, allowing for power to be shuffled around the motors to improve grip.

The EVision S is also being billed as a showcase of ‘Apollo’s trajectory towards new clean-air powertrains’.

Ho King Fung Eric, chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG), said: “The exciting yet practical innovations we exhibited at CIIE 2021 are showcasing to our industry peers and partners a roadmap for the future of performance and mass electric mobility. AFMG has cemented its positioning as an enabler of accelerated innovation in the automotive industry.

“We have accomplished this by empowering a global network of the best technical minds to deliver advanced solutions and proprietary technology to answer a global requirement to deliver a mobility transition that will define many generations to come. Our Group delivers a full suite of services to the industry that accelerate innovation, ranging from design, engineering, simulation, prototyping, prototype testing to all the way to pre-production prototypes.”