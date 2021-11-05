Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apollo Automobil’s EVision S targets the electric car segment

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 3.08pm
The EVision S has seating for four people
The EVision S has seating for four people

Apollo Automobil – the company previously known as Gumpert – has revealed a new electric car concept at the 2021 China International Import Expo.

Called the EVision S, it’s a coupe-style EV, measuring in at more than five metres long and over two metres wide, which Apollo says gives a ‘high usability even for families’.

The car’s ‘Fast Forward’ design is said to be inspired by a volcanic eruption but aims to capture some of the spirit of the firm’s hypercars and transfer this into a more usable, everyday package.

Apollo motors
The setup incorporates dual electric motors

Though Apollo has yet to give any details regarding the car’s powertrain, the firm has revealed that it is still developing a new 800-volt silicon-carbide dual inverter, which will then be linked to two axial-flux electric motors. This setup will also bring torque vectoring, allowing for power to be shuffled around the motors to improve grip.

The EVision S is also being billed as a showcase of ‘Apollo’s trajectory towards new clean-air powertrains’.

Ho King Fung Eric, chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG), said: “The exciting yet practical innovations we exhibited at CIIE 2021 are showcasing to our industry peers and partners a roadmap for the future of performance and mass electric mobility. AFMG has cemented its positioning as an enabler of accelerated innovation in the automotive industry.

“We have accomplished this by empowering a global network of the best technical minds to deliver advanced solutions and proprietary technology to answer a global requirement to deliver a mobility transition that will define many generations to come. Our Group delivers a full suite of services to the industry that accelerate innovation, ranging from design, engineering, simulation, prototyping, prototype testing to all the way to pre-production prototypes.”

