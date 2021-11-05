Aston Martin completes first Valkyrie customer car

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar has entered full production, with the first customer car now completed.

Built at the firm’s UK headquarters in Gaydon, Valkyrie production is limited to 150 cars – with each taking more than 2,000 hours to create. Before being delivered to its new owner, each Valkyrie is track-tested at Silverstone to ensure that it is spot-on prior to being handed over.

The Valkyrie is powered by a hybrid 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine with 1,138bhp, with peak power arriving at a huge 10,500rpm.

Each car is painstakingly built

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers commented: “It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road.

“The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage. I’m sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved.”

The Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine

Aston Martin also revealed a convertible version of the Valkyrie back in August. Called the Spider, fitted with a bespoke removable roof crafted from carbon fibre. This is paired with polycarbonate roof windows, with the whole piece removed by opening the doors and lifting it out of place.

The Spider’s performance remains unchanged over the hard-top Valkrie, with a top speed of 205mph coming with the roof off, or 217mph with it in place.