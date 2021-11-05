Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aston Martin completes first Valkyrie customer car

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 6.07pm
The first production Valkyrie has rolled off the line
The first production Valkyrie has rolled off the line

Aston Martin’s Valkyrie hypercar has entered full production, with the first customer car now completed.

Built at the firm’s UK headquarters in Gaydon, Valkyrie production is limited to 150 cars – with each taking more than 2,000 hours to create. Before being delivered to its new owner, each Valkyrie is track-tested at Silverstone to ensure that it is spot-on prior to being handed over.

The Valkyrie is powered by a hybrid 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine with 1,138bhp, with peak power arriving at a huge 10,500rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie
Each car is painstakingly built

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Moers commented: “It is an immensely proud moment for us to complete our first ever hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie programme has tested everyone who has worked on it to the limit but the commitment to the dream has produced a truly incredible car, an F1 car for the road.

“The Valkyrie is born out of the steadfast dedication of a large group of highly skilled engineers and technicians who have worked tirelessly to get Valkyrie to the production stage. I’m sure our customers will be delighted with what they have achieved.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie
The Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated V12 engine

Aston Martin also revealed a convertible version of the Valkyrie back in August. Called the Spider, fitted with a bespoke removable roof crafted from carbon fibre. This is paired with polycarbonate roof windows, with the whole piece removed by opening the doors and lifting it out of place.

The Spider’s performance remains unchanged over the hard-top Valkrie, with a top speed of 205mph coming with the roof off, or 217mph with it in place.

