The new Vauxhall Astra has gone on sale from £23,275

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 10.36am
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

The new Vauxhall Astra has gone on sale, with the popular hatchback debuting a new and simplified trim line-up that will be rolled out across other models in the firm’s range.

Starting at £23,275, there will be just three trims, called Design, GS Line and Ultimate.

The range begins with Design, with standard features including 16-inch alloy wheels, Vauxhall’s ‘Pure Panel’ infotainment and navigation systems that includes a 10-inch colour touchscreen and 10-inch digital instrument cluster, and extensive driver assistance technology.

Vauxhall Astra
(Vauxhall)

Other standard features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, and climate control.

GS Line models are designed to incorporate more sporty styling, with prices starting at £26,170. Standard kit includes 17-inch black alloy wheels, 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, heated steering wheel and front seats, and sportier seats.

The Ultimate specification brings the highest levels of equipment and starts at £29,285. Added kit includes 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED pixel headlights, head-up display, wireless phone charger, Alcantara seat trim and improved driver assistance.

Vauxhall Astra
(Vauxhall)

At launch, powertrains will include a plug-in hybrid unit that uses a petrol-electric setup making 178bhp, with a 222bhp version coming later next year. Vauxhall says both can provide a range of up to 35 miles with emissions as low as 24g/km.

There is also a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as well as a 1.5-litre diesel, with both available with a sex-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

The new Astra hatchback is available to order now ahead of deliveries in the first quarter or 2022. The Sport Tourer (estate) version will follow later, with the electric Astra-e joining the line-up from 2023.

