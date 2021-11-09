Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Used car market in decline but electrified models buck the trend

By Press Association
November 9 2021, 1.33pm
Used plug-in car sales increased significantly in the third quarter of 2021 (PA)
Used plug-in car sales increased significantly in the third quarter of 2021 (PA)

More used car buyers are choosing an electric or plug-in hybrid car as the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showed a sharp increase in sales of electrified models.

Figures for the third quarter of 2021 show that 14,182 EVs changed hands – a 56.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2020, making it the best quarter yet for used electric car sales. Second-hand plug-in hybrid sales also increased by 43.3 per cent in the period, while the number of used hybrid models sold also increased by 20.3 per cent to 40,157 units.

Despite the increase in popularity, though, used hybrid and electric sales are still low compared with those of petrol and diesel cars, which accounted for a huge 96.4 per cent of transactions, accounting for 1,959,955 sales between July and September.

Sales of used petrol models dropped by 6.9 per cent, with diesels down 7.6 per cent for the quarter, compared to the same period in 2020. Across all powertrain types, used car sales dropped by 6.2 per cent.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Despite the used car market declining in the third quarter, record sales earlier in the year, particularly in the second quarter, means the market remains up year to date.

“Given the circumstances, with the global pandemic causing a shortage of the semiconductors needed to produce new vehicles, undermining the new car market, used transactions were always going to suffer too. This is particularly worrying as fleet renewal – of both new and used – is essential if we are to address air quality and carbon emissions concerns.”

Coronavirus – Tue May 5, 2020
Despite the demand for electrified models, overall used car sales fell by 6.2 per cent in Q3 2021 (PA)

The most popular cars sold during the period were the Ford Fiesta (88,941), Vauxhall Corsa (70,893) and Volkswagen Golf (66,576), with black, white and blue being the most colours of all the models sold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier