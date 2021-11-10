Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley retains carbon neutral status and reduces offsets by 81 per cent

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 2.40pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley’s headquarters and operations in Crewe have been recertified as carbon neutral.

The British luxury car maker first received the certification in 2019, but has further reduced emissions across its site, meaning that it has been able to reduce carbon offsets by 81 per cent to achieve the status by the Carbon Trust.

Bentley notes that much of the reduction in its carbon footprint has come from focused actions by staff as well as the pandemic reducing business travel.

Bentley Carbon Neutral
(Bentley)

Peter Bosch, member of the board for manufacturing at Bentley, said: “Over the last two decades Bentley has taken a pioneering approach to sustainable entrepreneurship; creating a high quality, low environmental-impact, highly efficient production facility here in Crewe.

“We are committed to reducing off-setting and our team is continually implementing great solutions to reduce our impact year-on-year. Our ultimate aim is to create a net climate positive manufacturing footprint by 2030.”

As part of Bentley’s long-term goals, it says that 100 per cent of its electricity and gas is from renewable sources, either through its on-site solar array or through purchasing certified renewable energy.

Bentley Carbon Neutral
(Bentley)

This renewable energy is also used to power the 130 electric vehicle charging points on-site, meaning that all of the hybrid and electric vehicles being developed by the firm, as well as those owned by its employees, are powered by renewable electricity.

There’s a total of 7.7MW of solar energy capacity at Bentley’s headquarters, with 5MW coming from panels mounted to the roof. The remaining 2.7MW comes from solar panels that cover over 1,300 parking spaces, making it the UK’s largest solar car port.

Finally, a 34,000-litre renewable fuels tank allows local HGVs to refuel, which is said to reduce tailpipe emissions by over 86 per cent compared with regular diesel.

