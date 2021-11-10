Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strike action ruled out at DVLA as vote turnout fails to reach threshold

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 9.08pm
A view across the visitors’ car park at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (Ben Birchall/PA)
A view across the visitors' car park at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (Ben Birchall/PA)

Workers at the head office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority will not be taking strike action following the result of a ballot in a long-running dispute over Covid related safety.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) based at the DVLA head office in Swansea, South Wales, have been involved in the row.

In a new ballot, four out of five of those who voted said they wanted to continue taking action, which started earlier this year.

But only just under 40% of those balloted actually voted, below the legal threshold of 50%.

The union said it will now seek urgent negotiations with DVLA senior management to discuss remaining health and safety concerns.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea (Ben Birchall/PA)

A PCS spokesman said: “It is frustrating for members who have voted for industrial action that they have been denied their democratic right to strike, due to some of the most repressive anti-trade union laws in Western Europe.

“Our members are our number one priority, and we will continue to campaign for their health and safety at DVLA and across the civil service.”

A DVLA spokesperson said: “We welcome the result of the PCS ballot today which shows that staff in DVLA did not support industrial action.

“This clearly recognises that our workplace is as safe as possible and avoids further unnecessary disruption to millions of people.

“Our focus, and the focus for all staff at DVLA,remains on processing applications as quickly as possible and helping motorists across the country to continue on their journeys.

“Fewer than half of PCS members turned out to vote in support of industrial action, this is just 17% of the entire workforce in DVLA.

“The overwhelming majority of staff, more than 80%, did not support further strikes in DVLA.”

