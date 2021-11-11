Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Golden opportunity’ to repair roads during the pandemic has been missed

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 10.34am

A ‘golden opportunity’ to catch up on much-needed road repairs has been missed, according to the RAC.

The breakdown service was reacting to a new Government report that shows the number of roads managed by local authorities that are marked as needing repairs has held steady for the past two years.

The report shows that four per cent of A roads were categorised as needing repairs, which is the same as 2019/20, itself a slight increase on the year before.

Potholes
Cyclists riding past a pothole on a road in Islington, London.

For B and C roads, six per cent need repairs, which is the same proportion as the past five years following a steady decline from 2011/12.

In the report, the Government notes that the coronavirus pandemic ‘has had a wide impact since March 2020, and figures should be considered within this context’. It says this affected the availability of specialists to arrange and conduct maintenance.

However, the RAC says the reduced traffic levels seen during lockdowns would have provided a good opportunity to work on the roads with less disruption.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “Given that most roads looked after by councils are minor ones, it’s hugely concerning – and rather disappointing – that an increasing proportion are ear-marked for maintenance, particularly with so many already in need of repair.

“What’s more, unclassified roads in more rural areas tend to have poor safety records compared to their major road counterparts, so crumbling infrastructure only adds to the risks faced by both drivers and cyclists.

“We had hoped that the fact so few people were using the roads last year because of the pandemic would have given councils a golden opportunity to catch up on much-needed road repairs. Sadly, this data appears to show there’s still a huge amount to be done.

“Given the vast sums drivers pay in taxes every year, it’s only reasonable for them to expect all roads to be in a good condition.”

Traffic estimates released earlier this year show that traffic fell by 27 per cent during the pandemic, with car traffic specifically dropping 31 per cent.

