Radford Lotus Type 62-2 interior revealed with inspiration from luxury British watch brand

Luxury coachbuilder Radford has revealed the interior of its new flagship model.

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 sports car is built in collaboration with British manufacturer Lotus using modern building techniques, but takes styling inspiration from the classic Type 62 model of the 1960s.

Now the cabin has been showcased for the first time through a collaboration with British luxury watchmaker Bremont.

(Radford)

Each Radford will have a bespoke interior, built to the customer’s own specifications, so this particular design aims to showcase what’s possible.

The Bremont link comes from the integration of analogue dials within the dashboard in the form of a clock and a stopwatch.

The interior is said to ‘pay homage to the essence of Lotus’s lightweighting philosophy’. It gets tinted windows and carbon-fibre accents, while Radford says the sweeping line that tracks its way around the cabin can be trimmed in any kind of finish.

To give the car its retro, analogue feel, Radford has fitted an exposed gear linkage for the manual transmission and plenty of toggles and switches to control interior functions.

Mark Stubbs, Radford design director, said: “With this interior, we still want it to be a Lotus Type 62-2, but with expert craftsmanship and using the finest materials available that don’t take anything away from a lightweight sports car driving experience.

(Radford)

“We’ve got the same milled and turned finish from the body of the clocks in our switches, so we’ve really integrated them and embraced what Bremont has crafted into this design.”

Nick English, co-founder of Bremont, said: “We’re thrilled to have been asked to create a beautiful mechanical rally timer featuring a stopwatch and clock for the interior of this car, all exquisitely engineered in Britain, just like the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 itself.”

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has a mid-mounted 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine that’s available in various states of tune up to 600bhp.

The classic British coachbuilding firm was originally founded in 1948 but was revived recently by a team that included Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead.