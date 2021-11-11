Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radford Lotus Type 62-2 interior revealed with inspiration from luxury British watch brand

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 11.58am
(Radford)
(Radford)

Luxury coachbuilder Radford has revealed the interior of its new flagship model.

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 sports car is built in collaboration with British manufacturer Lotus using modern building techniques, but takes styling inspiration from the classic Type 62 model of the 1960s.

Now the cabin has been showcased for the first time through a collaboration with British luxury watchmaker Bremont.

Radford Lotus Type 62-2
(Radford)

Each Radford will have a bespoke interior, built to the customer’s own specifications, so this particular design aims to showcase what’s possible.

The Bremont link comes from the integration of analogue dials within the dashboard in the form of a clock and a stopwatch.

The interior is said to ‘pay homage to the essence of Lotus’s lightweighting philosophy’. It gets tinted windows and carbon-fibre accents, while Radford says the sweeping line that tracks its way around the cabin can be trimmed in any kind of finish.

To give the car its retro, analogue feel, Radford has fitted an exposed gear linkage for the manual transmission and plenty of toggles and switches to control interior functions.

Mark Stubbs, Radford design director, said: “With this interior, we still want it to be a Lotus Type 62-2, but with expert craftsmanship and using the finest materials available that don’t take anything away from a lightweight sports car driving experience.

Radford Lotus Type 62-2
(Radford)

“We’ve got the same milled and turned finish from the body of the clocks in our switches, so we’ve really integrated them and embraced what Bremont has crafted into this design.”

Nick English, co-founder of Bremont, said: “We’re thrilled to have been asked to create a beautiful mechanical rally timer featuring a stopwatch and clock for the interior of this car, all exquisitely engineered in Britain, just like the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 itself.”

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has a mid-mounted 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine that’s available in various states of tune up to 600bhp.

The classic British coachbuilding firm was originally founded in 1948 but was revived recently by a team that included Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button and TV presenter Ant Anstead.