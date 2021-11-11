Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Ferrari BR20 is a two-seat, V12-engined one-off

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 1.24pm
(Ferrari)
(Ferrari)

Ferrari has revealed its latest one-off model in the form of the BR20.

Based on the GTC4Lusso platform, the BR20 is a two-seat coupe with a V12 engine. Assuming it’s the some unit found in the base car, it will have a power output of around 680bhp.

The BR20’s styling cues are said to come from same of the most iconic 12-cylinder models from Ferrari’s history, such as the 410 SA and 500 Superfast.

Ferrari BR20
(Ferrari)

The rear seats have been removed from the GTC4Lusso, while the bodywork has been extended so the BR20 is three inches longer. Ferrari says the increased cabin space gave it the freedom to create a unique exterior design.

This is most obvious in the pair of arches that run from the A-pillar to the rear spoiler. They have been hollowed out to create an aerodynamic channel, while the design is a modern homage to classic ‘flying buttress’ styling.

Although much of the car’s styling elements are similar to those found on other Ferrari models, the firm says ‘a virtually endless list of elements was designed specifically for the BR20’.

Ferrari BR20
(Ferrari)

These include the headlights, which are shorter than on the GTC4Lusso, as well as the 20-inch alloy wheels and front grille.

The cabin has been trimmed in carbon-fibre and two shades of brown leather, with the latter having an exclusive pattern and silver cross-stitching. The large cabin has a rear bench and luggage deck behind the front seats.

Ferrari says the BR20 was created for a longstanding client who was involved in every step of the model’s creation. The car is part of the firm’s Special Projects programme that creates unique models based on a customer’s requirements. Each example takes more than a year from the initial proposal to production.

