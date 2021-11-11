Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda Jazz line-up expands with new EX Style grade

By Press Association
November 11 2021, 3.18pm
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda has bolstered the range of the Jazz through a new trim level.

Called EX Style, it sits at the top of the range and brings unique styling upgrades and enhanced equipment.

The trim is identifiable through its black-themed styling tweaks, including to the body mouldings, mirror caps, rear spoiler and two-tone roof. To complete the look, its 16-inch alloy wheels, finished in black, are unique to this grade.

Honda Jazz
The Jazz has ‘Magic Seats’ that fold away for more practicality. (Honda)

In the cabin, EX Style models get the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets the Magic Seats found on the rest of the range, which can fold completely flat or flip up to improve practicality.

Other technology found in this model includes satellite navigation, a parking camera, and Honda’s ‘Sensing’ safety technologies.

The equipment list is completed with a leather steering wheel, smart keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, and LED lights all around.

The Jazz is exclusively available with a hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor with a combined maximum output of 96bhp.

Honda Jazz prices start at £19,455 per month in SE grade, and rise to £24,845 for the EX Style. These top-spec models are available from £259 per month over three years with a £4,733.77 deposit, five per cent APR, and a £13,292 final payment.

Buying a Jazz through Honda’s PCP or HP finance agreements gives a five-year complimentary service package, Honda Care package and Roadside Assistance.