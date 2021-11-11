Honda Jazz line-up expands with new EX Style grade

An error occurred. Please try again.

Honda has bolstered the range of the Jazz through a new trim level.

Called EX Style, it sits at the top of the range and brings unique styling upgrades and enhanced equipment.

The trim is identifiable through its black-themed styling tweaks, including to the body mouldings, mirror caps, rear spoiler and two-tone roof. To complete the look, its 16-inch alloy wheels, finished in black, are unique to this grade.

The Jazz has ‘Magic Seats’ that fold away for more practicality. (Honda)

In the cabin, EX Style models get the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets the Magic Seats found on the rest of the range, which can fold completely flat or flip up to improve practicality.

Other technology found in this model includes satellite navigation, a parking camera, and Honda’s ‘Sensing’ safety technologies.

The equipment list is completed with a leather steering wheel, smart keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors, and LED lights all around.

The Jazz is exclusively available with a hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor with a combined maximum output of 96bhp.

Honda Jazz prices start at £19,455 per month in SE grade, and rise to £24,845 for the EX Style. These top-spec models are available from £259 per month over three years with a £4,733.77 deposit, five per cent APR, and a £13,292 final payment.

Buying a Jazz through Honda’s PCP or HP finance agreements gives a five-year complimentary service package, Honda Care package and Roadside Assistance.