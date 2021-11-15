Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

British-built Volvo P1800 wins global Hot Wheels competition

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 10.52am
The Volvo beat thousands of other entries for the title
A heavily modified Volvo P1800 built in the UK has won a global competition to be turned into a toy.

The classic car, built by Lee Johnstone in Somerset, will be immortalised as a 1:64 Hot Wheels toy to be sold around the world.

The Volvo will join other iconic custom cars in the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends after winning the competition hosted by American TV personality and car enthusiast Jay Leno.

Originally registered in 1969, the Volvo – nicknamed ‘Ain’t No Saint’ – was bought as a rusty rolling shell before being completely restored and modified for quarter-mile competition. It uses a Chevrolet 454 big block engine with a 671 GMC supercharger and dual four-barrel carburettors.

The 71-year-old mechanic said the car is a family project, with his daughters, Eleanor, Sarah and Victoria, sharing driving duties.

The Hot Wheels competition is in its fourth year and sees thousands of car builds from 11 countries submitted for consideration. This year the judging came from Leno and motorsports ambassador Jarod DeAnda, who were joined by car design legends and big names in car culture.

Ted Wu, global head of design for vehicles at Mattel, said: “The Hot Wheels Legends Tour has truly become a global celebration of custom car creations.

“With the addition of five new countries in the Tour, we have been able to reach and interact with millions of new fans and builders from around the world.

“The Volvo Gasser is a wonderful expression of authenticity, creativity and most importantly, garage spirit.

“We look forward to welcoming Lee Johnstone and his 1969 Volvo P1800 into the Hot Wheels family and presenting the world with our newest Hot Wheels Legends Tour die-cast toy.”

Johnstone added: “Having my family here with me for this moment was so special. I am excited to have my car become a Hot Wheels die-cast toy and to be able to share my passion project in 1:64 scale with the world. It’s amazing to be the first UK winner.”

