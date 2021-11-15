Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

McLaren Group denies Audi deal

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 11.21am Updated: November 15 2021, 1.10pm
(McLaren)
(McLaren)

McLaren has denied that it has been purchased by Audi, following reports that the German manufacturer had bought the Woking-based group.

In a statement, McLaren said that the reports, initially published by Autocar, were ‘wholly inaccurate’.

It added: “McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group.”

For McLaren’s road cars, the deal would’ve opened up the possibility of using the German firm’s engines such as those used in the R8 and by Audi’s other supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. It would also likely give them access to other components for everything from upholstery materials and infotainment to production processes.

British Grand Prix 2021 – Race – Silverstone
McLaren’s Lando Norris during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture Date: Sunday July 18, 2021.

McLaren has one of the richest histories in the sport, but it is no secret that the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, has been involved in conversations about joining the top tier racing series.

The rumoured deal would give Audi a direct entry into Formula 1, which could come through renaming the team.

Autocar reports that in an interview with Thomas Laudenbach – the new motorsport boss at fellow VW Group firm Porsche – it was confirmed that the brand was considering an entry in Formula 1. This deal is believed to ‘not necessarily close the door’ on that possibility.

On top of the F1 team and supercar division, the Group also includes McLaren Applied, a specialist arm that builds electrification systems for road and track applications.

The McLaren Group is majority-owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. The Woking-based company has been struggling financially in recent years, despite receiving a £550 million cash injection last year. Last month, Mike Flewitt stepped down as CEO after eight years in the job.

PA Media has contacted Audi for comment.