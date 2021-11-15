McLaren Group denies Audi deal

McLaren has denied that it has been purchased by Audi, following reports that the German manufacturer had bought the Woking-based group.

In a statement, McLaren said that the reports, initially published by Autocar, were ‘wholly inaccurate’.

It added: “McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group.”

For McLaren’s road cars, the deal would’ve opened up the possibility of using the German firm’s engines such as those used in the R8 and by Audi’s other supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini. It would also likely give them access to other components for everything from upholstery materials and infotainment to production processes.

McLaren has one of the richest histories in the sport, but it is no secret that the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, has been involved in conversations about joining the top tier racing series.

The rumoured deal would give Audi a direct entry into Formula 1, which could come through renaming the team.

Autocar reports that in an interview with Thomas Laudenbach – the new motorsport boss at fellow VW Group firm Porsche – it was confirmed that the brand was considering an entry in Formula 1. This deal is believed to ‘not necessarily close the door’ on that possibility.

On top of the F1 team and supercar division, the Group also includes McLaren Applied, a specialist arm that builds electrification systems for road and track applications.

The McLaren Group is majority-owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain. The Woking-based company has been struggling financially in recent years, despite receiving a £550 million cash injection last year. Last month, Mike Flewitt stepped down as CEO after eight years in the job.

PA Media has contacted Audi for comment.