Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Skoda gives a glimpse at design of upcoming Karoq

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.07pm
The Karoq has been given a significant update
The Karoq has been given a significant update

Skoda has released a series of sketches showcasing its new Karoq.

Replacing a model first introduced in 2017, the new Karoq displays an updated design with a larger front grille than before and a sharper rear end.

The headlights are slimmer in design than before and now reach across to the grille. They also include daytime running lights which are now made up of two separate elements each. Underneath the main light clusters sit a second lighting unit for the fog lights, though Skoda says that top-end versions will feature an LED module here instead.

Skoda Karoq
The rear of the car features slimmer lights

Around the back, there’s a larger spoiler while the rear lights have been made slimmer than before, echoing the design of the headlights. A new diffuser-style rear section has also been fitted, alongside silver accents.

The Karoq is Skoda’s mid-size SUV, sitting in between the smaller Kamiq and larger Kodiaq. Skoda recently updated the Kodiaq, bringing similar changes to its seven-seat SUV as those proposed for the Karoq.

Though no details surrounding the updated Karoq’s powertrains have been released, it’s likely that it’ll be available with an efficient range of petrol and diesel engines – just as its predecessor was.

Skoda has said that the Karoq will make its full debut on November 30, with further details about the updated SUV released at that point.