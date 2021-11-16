Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
E-scooters: What are the rules and what do you need to know?

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.08am
Voi rental e-scooters lined up near to the Guildhall in Portsmouth, which are part of a Department for Transport trial on Portsmouth’s roads. Picture date: Tuesday March 16, 2021.
There’s been a real increase in the popularity of e-scooters in the UK over recent years. Often seen as ideal low-cost, low-emissions urban mobility, they’re a great way for getting from A to B – particularly in the city.

But there’s still a lot of confusion surrounding them – particularly on where they can be used. Here, we’re going to go through the key aspects of e-scooters that you need to know.

So where am I allowed to use an e-scooter?

Tier e-scooter
Tier hopes to deploy the new model along with charging stations in cities across the UK later this year (Tier/PA)

Currently, the only scooters that can be used on public roads are those included as part of government-backed trials. You’ll see these in operation throughout many cities in the UK, including Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham. Road safety charity IAM Roadsmart says that there are more than 50 of these trials currently in operation.

You’re also not permitted to take these e-scooters outside of the designated trial zone, though many of them have in-built trackers to stop this from happening.

Can I use my own e-scooter on the roads?

Ford e-scooter trial
Ford has kick-started an e-scooter trial in Essex

Not legally, no. Though it’s not illegal to purchase an e-scooter – and many major retailers are currently selling them – it’s not permitted to use these on public roads or pavements. They can only be used on private land with the landowner’s permission.

So what happens if I’m found using a private e-scooter on a public road?

If caught by police, someone riding a private e-scooter could face fines of up to £300 and six penalty points on their licence, so the charges are quite severe. This also means that if someone passed their test less than two years ago, their licence could be revoked.

You could also face penalty points and fines if found to be using an e-scooter outside of its designated trial zone.

What have safety campaigners said?

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM Roadsmart, said: “As the use of e-scooters surge, so do the safety challenges. For those who reside in an area where an e-scooter trial is being conducted, we urge riders to take as many safety measures as possible such as wearing a helmet.

“For the government we once again urge them to complete the pilot studies that have been running for over a year and clarify the law on e-scooters once and for all.”

