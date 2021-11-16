Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Isuzu has introduced a free vehicle check for its pick-up owners

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 1.40pm
(Isuzu)
(Isuzu)

Isuzu UK has introduced a new programme that gives owners of its pick-up trucks free access to a vehicle check.

Called Quick Check, the service is an extensive safety inspection that covers 38 aspects of the vehicle and takes place at an owner’s local dealer.

It has been introduced as this is a particularly important time to ensure your vehicle is in top working order as the winter months approach.

The check covers all areas of the vehicle related to safety and performance, with the owner given a full condition report at the end of it.

Some of the inspections include the exterior bodywork, while the operation of items such as the headlights, windscreen, horn and seatbelts are also looked at.

Engineers will also take a look under the bonnet to check fluid levels for the clutch, brakes and windscreen washer fluid, with quantities and conditions all reported on. Hoses and pipework are also checked, while the battery’s health is recorded, too.

Finally, the tyres are checked to ensure that they have a good tread depth with decent pressure, as well as whether the rubber is in good condition and not at risk of blowing out. The wheel nuts are also checked and tightened to the manufacturer’s recommended setting.

Isuzu D-Max
(Isuzu)

Alan Able, brand director at Isuzu UK, said “The Quick Check programme has been designed to provide customers with the opportunity to have a free safety and condition assessment, ensuring their vehicle is ready for winter and the cold weather that will soon be upon us.

“As the Pick-up Professionals, we fully understand the importance of vehicle reliability, especially during the winter when the Isuzu pick-up can be essential for our customers.”

In the UK, the Isuzu range is currently made up of one vehicle, with four variations of the D-Max pick-up truck available.

