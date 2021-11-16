Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated Yamaha TMAX brings new look and tech upgrades

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 2.02pm
Yamaha’s TMAX has been updated
Yamaha’s TMAX has been updated

Yamaha has introduced an updated version of its TMAX scooter, bringing a more compact body as well as a great level of technology.

Available in TMAX and flagship TMAX Tech Max guises, the scooter has been slimmed down to make getting on and off even easier, though the seating position is somewhat sportier than before.

Designed with Yamaha’s supersport motorcycles as inspiration, the TMAX’s exterior design has been completely remodelled for a sharper look. At the rear is a new T-shaped light, too. The TMAX will also be available in ‘Extreme Yellow’ for the first time, alongside Icon Blue and Sword Grey shades.

A newly designed adjustable screen has also been included. It’s kitted out with a central air intake which, according to Yamaha, reduces wind pressure on the rider’s body when travelling at greater speeds, making the experience more comfortable. It also helps to reduce wind noise. This screen is electrically adjustable on the TMAX Tech Max.

A new seven-inch colour TFT display has been fitted too and it can be configured to show one of three display styles. All three display a large central digital speedometer, though ‘Sporty’ mode features a radial block-type tachometer.

Riders can also connect their smartphone to the system via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or USB connection, enabling them to play music, receive notifications and respond to calls in conjunction with a headset which will need to be purchased separately.

Yamaha TMAX
The large screen can be configured to show different readouts

A full Garmin navigation system is included too, offering live traffic updates and spoken turn-by-turn instructions, while PhotoReal Junction View gives a realistic depiction of junctions and road turns ahead.

Tech MAX versions also benefit from a heated seat and grips, as well as cruise control.

The TMAX is powered by a 560cc twin-cylinder engine – the same as that fitted to the previous version – though the scooter also benefits from lighter spin-forged wheels and revised suspension.

Yamaha says that the TMAX will arrive in dealers from March 2022.

More from The Courier