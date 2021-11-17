Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Four-in-10 drivers will be forced to cut spending because of increased fuel costs

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 12.04am
Prices on a forecourt at the M&S BP petrol station in Chiswick, greater London. Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows. The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p. Picture date: Monday October 25, 2021.
Prices on a forecourt at the M&S BP petrol station in Chiswick, greater London. Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high on Sunday, while diesel is still a little short of its previous record, new data shows. The average UK price of petrol hit 142.94p a litre on Sunday, beating the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p. Picture date: Monday October 25, 2021.

A large number of drivers will have to make sacrifices in other areas of their lives because of the rising cost of fuel, according to a new survey.

Research by motoring organisation the RAC found that 46 per cent believed they would have to cut other household spending as a result of fuel costs rising to new record levels.

Meanwhile, a third said that they have already started driving less to cut costs with a further quarter saying they were considering it.

Inflation
(PA)

The survey of nearly 2,500 drivers found that 61 per cent are worried about the effect rising fuel costs will have because they depend heavily on their car, while 48 per cent said they were concerned about the timing of the increase, with household gas and electricity bills also increasing.

While 17 per cent said they would consider alternative means of transport, 44 per cent said they would simply have to suffer the increased cost of driving.

A majority of 69 per cent want to see the Government step in to reduce fuel prices, but the RAC says the likelihood of this happening is low because the Chancellor only just delivered the Autumn Budget.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “These figures throw a light on the chilling impact the current record high petrol and diesel prices are having on drivers every time they fill up.

“And there’s seemingly no end in sight – the price of unleaded is already up by more than 2p in November and this, combined with the fact domestic energy costs are also spiking, means households need to brace themselves for what could turn out to be a particularly expensive winter.

“If the high prices are encouraging drivers to swap the car for walking or cycling on short trips that’s no bad thing, but the simple fact remains that the car is a lifeline for many people and remains the only feasible way for them to complete so many of the journeys they need to make.”

The report also found that a third of drivers would switch to an electric vehicle immediately if they could afford to, while a fifth said they believed the high fuel costs would encourage more people to make the switch to zero-emission motoring.

