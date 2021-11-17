Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Dangerous and irresponsible’ Motorway advert banned following complaints

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 10.18am
Motorway’s advert has been banned following an ASA ruling (Motorway)
An advert from used car marketplace Motorway has been banned after complaints said that it condoned dangerous driving.

Put out both online and on television, the advert depicted car dealers racing one another to reach a vehicle they were both bidding on. It was designed to showcase Motorway’s end-to-end car selling service.

The advert opened with a man in a bath uploading the details of his car onto Motorway’s site, with the car in question then being taken away by a Motorway-branded trailer. His house is also seen being initially hooked up to the trailer, too.

The following scene shows dealers racing along a motorway while bidding for the car, with the winning dealer leaping from their vehicle into the cab of the lorry in order to reach his ‘prize’.

However, the advert received 15 complaints made via the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). People said they believed the ad to be irresponsible as it encouraged dangerous driving.

In response, Motorway told the regulator that the advert had been designed to depict a fantastical situation, with the sequences in the seller’s imagination. Computer game-style graphics were also used to show ‘price bids’ above the cars, furthering the unrealistic feel.

Lloyd Page, CMO, Motorway, told Car Dealer Magazine: “Although our TV advert complied with the guidance provided by Clearcast, following the ASA-upheld complaint, the advert will not broadcast again in its original form. We do not condone or encourage dangerous driving.”

Motorway also said that the stunt showing the dealer jumping into the cab of the truck was designed to show that it was performed in a controlled environment and not on a real-life motorway.

The advert had been passed by TV advert approval organisation Clearcast, which advised the agency behind the advert – Wonderhood – that the driving scenes should be made to look particularly fantastical so that no part of it would be easy to replicate in real life.

However, the ASA deemed the driving in the advert as irresponsible as it condoned competitive and unsafe driving which breached its codes. It did agree that some elements of the advert were fantastical, such as the dealer jumping into the truck, but that its motorway location with ordinary cars and drivers made it recognisable as a real-life setting.

The ASA labelled the driving manoeuvres ‘dangerous and irresponsible if emulated in real life on a public highway’.

