Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peugeot 3008 hits one million production milestone

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 11.36am
The 3008 has passed a significant production milestone
The 3008 has passed a significant production milestone

The millionth Peugeot 3008 has rolled off the firm’s production line in Sochaux, France.

Manufactured in both Europe and China, the 3008 has been a leader in its segment within its native France since its launch five years ago and is the second most popular SUV in Europe this year. The continent currently accounts for 65 per cent of 3008 sales, with the major markets outside of Europe being Turkey, Israel, Japan and Egypt.

More than 80 per cent of 3008 sales are automatic gearbox cars, with close to 38 per cent of vehicles being finished in higher, more premium trim levels. In the UK, the top two specifications have accounted for 53 per cent of sales.

It’s currently available with a variety of engines, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid. It can also be specified with two- or four-wheel drive. Inside, the 3008 features Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system and a head-up digital display panel, while a range of driver assistance systems helps to keep the 3008 and its occupants as safe as possible.

An updated version of the 3008 was recently unveiled, bringing a sharper new look with full LED lights at both the front and rear. A pair of plug-in hybrid setups are available on the new model, with the option of either 222bhp or 296bhp. You get an electric range of 34 and 36 miles respectively with each.