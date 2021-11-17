The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS might be the ultimate sports car

The 718 Cayman GT4 is already a stunning sports car, but there’s always been the sense that Porsche has held something back so that it doesn’t step on the toes of its flagship model, the 911.

Now, however, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has been revealed, bringing more performance, upgrades and lightweight materials to make it the most hardcore Cayman yet.

The mid-mounted engine is the same naturally aspirated flat-six found in the 911 GT3 car. It makes 493bhp, almost 80bhp more than the regular GT4, with the red line set at a screaming 9,000rpm and peak torque increased from 430 to 450Nm.

(Porsche)

A seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox has been fitted with low ratios that are optimised for track driving. The GT4 RS can go from 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 195mph, which is 0.7 seconds and 8mph faster than the GT4.

There have been weight-saving measures used throughout, making it 35kg lighter. This has been achieved through various measures, including the use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastics on the bonnet and front wings, reducing insulation material and using lighter carpets.

Exterior styling is more aggressive, with a prominent fixed rear wing that has been developed from the 911 RSR GT race car. Other features include air intakes where the rear windows of the regular car used to be, vents in the front wheel arches and a new rear diffuser.

(Porsche)

An optional Weissach upgrade package adds a carbon-weave finish to various parts such as the cooling air intakes, upper trim and rear wing.

Titanium has been used for the exhaust system as well as the roll cage that’s fitted as standard, while the upper dashboard is upholstered in Race-Tex.

To demonstrate the value of all these upgrades, Porsche took the new GT4 RS to the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in Germany. It lapped ‘The Green Hell’ in 7min 9.3secs, almost 24 seconds faster than the regular GT4.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is on sale now, priced from £108,370. The first UK and Ireland deliveries are expected in spring 2022.