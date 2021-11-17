Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

KTM’s updated 1290 Super Duke R range arrives on the scene

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 1.18pm
A wide range of suspension settings can be accessed on the Super Duke R
A wide range of suspension settings can be accessed on the Super Duke R

KTM has revealed an updated version of its Super Duke R as well as a new, more focused Evo variant.

The Evo packs new WP APEX semi-active suspension technology, giving the bike a wider range of uses and the ability to provide a comfortable ride over poor surfaces or huge amounts of support when on the circuit.

Three different damping modes – Comfort, Street and Sport – can be selected at the push of a button, while the spring preload of the rear suspension can be set via the TFT screen allowing the rider even more control over the bike’s ride.

KTM Super Duke
Both the Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo boast loads of performance

An optional Suspension Pro package adds three more damping modes – Track, Advanced and Auto – giving a huge level of adjustability. Auto, in particular, can detect different riding styles and will adapt the suspension accordingly.

An anti-diving function that keeps the front end high under heavier braking is also included in the Suspension Pro package. It can, of course, be deactivated should the rider require.

Throttle response has been helped courtesy of a quick-turn twist grip, which helps to sharpen feedback while also reducing the amount of wrist angle at full throttle.

The design of the bike benefits from two new colour schemes. There’s the traditional blue and orange design, as well as a new silver and orange look. The Super Duke R’s frame is finished in orange too, with matching wheels.

Both the Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo will use the same 178bhp V-twin engine, too.

More from The Courier