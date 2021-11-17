Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Revised Volkswagen T-Roc arrives with new look and interior enhancements

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 2.14pm
The T-Roc has been given a mid-life facelift
The T-Roc has been given a mid-life facelift

Volkswagen has released an updated version of its T-Roc, bringing a fresh new design and a range of other revisions to its popular crossover.

The T-Roc has proved immensely popular for Volkswagen, with more than one million examples sold worldwide just four years after it hit the market.

Now, it has been updated in order to stay current in what is a hotly contested segment. Applied to both five-door and cabriolet models, the exterior changes include a reworked front end with redesigned headlights which seem to blend into the chrome grille accents. The air inlets have been reshaped too and are connected together with a black-coloured section.

Volkswagen T-Roc
The interior boasts a soft-touch dashboard and an updated screen

Around the back, the tail lights have been given new LED graphics, though both the Volkswagen logo and T-Roc badging remain in a central location on the boot. The rear bumper has been reprofiled, though, with a chunkier look than before.

Inside, there’s a new soft-touch dashboard incorporating an eight- or 9.2-inch screen incorporated into the design, bringing features such as Apple CarPlay. This is joined by an eight-inch digital display ahead of the driver.

The multifunction steering wheel is also new, while Volkswagen Group’s new software allows the T-Roc to receive online services too.

The new T-Roc will also take on Volkswagen’s latest trim structure, with Life and Style specifications set to replace older Design and SEL offerings. Top-level R-Line and performance R versions will remain, however.

A similar line-up of engines will be available too, ranging from a 108bhp petrol right the way through to the 296bhp 2.0-litre unit fitted on the all-wheel-drive R model.

First UK deliveries for the updated T-Roc are expected in spring 2022, with prices and specifications announced closer to that time.

More from The Courier