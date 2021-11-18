Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Car dealers made a combined profit of £1.65bn in 2020 despite lockdowns

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 9.08am
(Blackball Media)
(Blackball Media)

The top 100 most profitable car dealers in the UK made a combined profit of £1.65bn in 2020.

Despite showrooms being closed during the pandemic by two national lockdowns, the largest dealer groups managed to increase earnings compared to 2019.

New Car Dealer Magazine research reveals combined profits in 2020 for dealers were up £490m on the £1.16bn made in 2019.

The most profitable dealer group in the UK, Arnold Clark, increased profits by 82 per cent in 2020, raking in £354.2m.

Car Dealer Magazine editor in chief James Baggott said: “Car dealers changed their businesses during the lockdowns, spinning on a sixpence to offer customers click and collect and home delivery options while showrooms were closed.

“They also benefited from huge government support, including furlough cash and retail rates relief, which has no doubt helped.

“Many dealers have also realised that they can operate with less staff and with positive tailwinds from rising used car prices and increased demand from lockdown savers for new wheels, the industry has turned what could have been a disastrous year into one of their best ever.”

Car Dealer Magazine analysed the accounts of both franchised and independent dealers to create its Top 100 list of the most profitable dealers.

Experts from automotive industry analysts Interpath poured over dealership firms’ accounts to generate the list using EBITDA profit figures.

Interpath’s Mike Jones, who compiled the list, added: ‘Franchised and independent car dealers coped phenomenally well through the most challenging business scenarios we’ve ever seen.

‘To see a 41 per cent increase in the average profit figures compared to last year’s list, and given the fact that we’ve been through the Covid pandemic, is frankly amazing.’
The full list of the most profitable car dealers can be seen at

CarDealerMagazine.co.uk/Top100

.

  1. Arnold Clark – £354.2m
  2. Sytner Group – £177.5m
  3. Pendragon – £130.4m
  4. Lookers – £99m
  5. Vertu Motors – £61.5m
  6. Marshall Motor Group – £53.8m
  7. CEM Day – £49m
  8. Renault Retail Group – £39.5m
  9. Group 1 Automotive – £36m
  10. JCT600 – £34.7m

