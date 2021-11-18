Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Toyota details prices and specifications for new Aygo X

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 10.08am
Toyota has released further details about its newest compact crossover – the Aygo X.

Pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’, the new car – which starts from £14,795 – can be reserved from December 1 for a fully refundable £99 fee ahead of first deliveries arriving in spring 2022.

All models of Aygo X are powered by a 71bhp three-cylinder petrol engine, with the option of either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota is set to announce performance and efficiency figures closer to the car’s launch, too.

Aygo X
The Aygo X is available in a variety of different specifications and colours

The range kicks off with Pure specification, which comes kitted out with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and air conditioning, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams, among other functions.

Up next is Edge. Priced from £16,495, this brings 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and a larger eight-inch infotainment display. Exterior-wise, Edge trim features a bi-tone paint finish, while buyers of this grade will also be able to specify a power-operated canvas roof.

At the top of the ‘regular’ grades sits Exclusive. Starting from £17,715, this features synthetic leather upholstery, wireless phone charging and Toyota’s Smart Connect multimedia system with a nine-inch display. Through this, owners can access cloud-based navigation and live traffic information.

A Limited Edition model – priced from £19,640 – features a new Cardamon Green metallic paint, which is one of the Aygo X’s new shades, as well as bright orange highlights on the wheels, sills, and front and rear bumpers. The front seats are heated and part-leather trimmed.

