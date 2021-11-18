Toyota details prices and specifications for new Aygo X

An error occurred. Please try again.

Toyota has released further details about its newest compact crossover – the Aygo X.

Pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’, the new car – which starts from £14,795 – can be reserved from December 1 for a fully refundable £99 fee ahead of first deliveries arriving in spring 2022.

All models of Aygo X are powered by a 71bhp three-cylinder petrol engine, with the option of either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota is set to announce performance and efficiency figures closer to the car’s launch, too.

The Aygo X is available in a variety of different specifications and colours

The range kicks off with Pure specification, which comes kitted out with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and air conditioning, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams, among other functions.

Up next is Edge. Priced from £16,495, this brings 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and a larger eight-inch infotainment display. Exterior-wise, Edge trim features a bi-tone paint finish, while buyers of this grade will also be able to specify a power-operated canvas roof.

A bold bi-tone execution, coupled with a new spice colour concept. Is the limited edition #AygoX in Cardamom Green your flavour? pic.twitter.com/qAnveCU1Jx — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) November 12, 2021

At the top of the ‘regular’ grades sits Exclusive. Starting from £17,715, this features synthetic leather upholstery, wireless phone charging and Toyota’s Smart Connect multimedia system with a nine-inch display. Through this, owners can access cloud-based navigation and live traffic information.

A Limited Edition model – priced from £19,640 – features a new Cardamon Green metallic paint, which is one of the Aygo X’s new shades, as well as bright orange highlights on the wheels, sills, and front and rear bumpers. The front seats are heated and part-leather trimmed.