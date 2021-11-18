Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kia’s Concept EV9 points towards future electric SUV

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 11.24am
The Concept EV9 is a large and spacious electric SUV
The Concept EV9 is a large and spacious electric SUV

Kia has revealed a new concept which hints at a future electric SUV from the firm.

Called the Concept EV9, it sits on top of the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) as you’ll find underneath Kia’s EV6.

Capable of delivering up to 300 miles of range, the Concept EV9 also comes equipped with the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW, meaning that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could take between 20 to 30 minutes.

Kia Concept EV9
The Concept’s interior can moved around to suit different requirements

Kia has also adapted its traditional ‘Tiger Face’ design used on nearly all of its models into a new design for the EV9. Called the ‘Digital Tiger Face’, it uses a full body-coloured front as well as a new ‘star cloud’ display that is hidden behind the bodywork of the EV9 when not in use. However, when it is activated – as the car is unlocked, for instance – it can create different light patterns.

At the top of the car sits retractable roof rails that close inward when they aren’t needed. As well as helping to maintain the smooth lines of the SUV, this function also helps to smooth the airflow over the vehicle, reducing drag and increasing aerodynamic efficiency.

The EV9 sits on 22-inch wheels that incorporate a triangular design, while a huge panoramic ‘sky’ roof helps to bring more light into the car’s cabin. Inside you’ll find a 27-inch infotainment display, which controls many key aspects of the car including media and climate control.

The concept also incorporates different interior modes, including two that are designed for when the car isn’t moving. The first – called Pause mode – allows occupants to better interact with each other as it turns the seats around, allowing passengers to face one another.

Kia EV9
The rear-hinged doors give great access to the cabin

Enjoy Mode, meanwhile, turns around the three-row seat configuration and opens the tailgate to allow ‘all occupants the opportunity to connect with the outside environment’.

On display at this week’s LA Auto Show, Kia has yet to confirm whether or not the EV9 will go into production.

More from The Courier