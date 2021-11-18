Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michelin and Bridgestone to collaborate on more efficient tyre production

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 12.54pm
Michelin and Bridgestone have announced plans for cleaner tyre production
Bridgestone Corporation and Michelin Group are teaming up to make tyre production more sustainable.

The pair are set to make a presentation on November 22 about increasing the amount of recovered carbon black used in the creation of new tyres. Carbon black – a key component of tyres – is a sooty product that comes from the burning of petrochemicals. It’s added to tyres in order to protect them from UV damage and helps to make them stronger and more durable. It’s also the reason why tyres are black.

But despite an estimated one billion tyres reaching the end of their service life each year, less than one per cent of all carbon black material used globally in new tyre production comes from recycled used tyres. This is put down to a ‘weak supply pipeline for the recovery and reuse of carbon black’.

Bridgestone and Michelin are presenting a vision to reduce the tyre industry’s reliance on petrochemicals to produce carbon black, instead replacing it with the recovery and reuse of used tyres. The pair claim that using recovered carbon black in new tyre production reduces CO2 emissions by up to 85 per cent compared with starting from scratch.

Jake Rønsholt, vice president of strategy and transformation, Bridgestone Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, said: “Increasing use of recovered carbon black in tyres is critical to achieving Bridgestone’s vision for sustainable mobility,”

“Together with Michelin and other stakeholders, we can generate critical momentum on this important initiative and advance our efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and manufacture products from fully renewable and sustainable materials.”

At the upcoming conference, the pair will highlight a plan to promote and increase the use of recovered carbon black in tyre and other rubber products.

​​Sander Vermeulen, vice president, end-of-life rubber products recycling business, Michelin, said: “For years discussions have been ongoing about the different constraints and hurdles that were preventing the rubber industry from adopting recycled and or recovered raw materials in significant quantities.

“We felt it was the time to stop discussing and actively contribute to finding solutions that would enable the rubber industry as a whole to become more circular by increasing its ability to adopt recycled and or recovered materials from end-of-life tyres. I am delighted that we found a partner in Bridgestone that shares our vision, and together we invite stakeholders across the tyre and rubber value chain to participate in the journey toward material circularity.”