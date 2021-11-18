Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
There’s a Toyota Land Cruiser made from 440,000 Lego bricks in the UAE

By Press Association
November 18 2021, 5.10pm
(Al-Futtaim Toyota)
(Al-Futtaim Toyota)

Lego is one of the most iconic children’s toys and has a global appeal, but while most of us have built small, crude impressions of cars out of the bricks, others have been pushing the boundaries much further.

One such example of this has just been revealed in the United Arab Emirates. Al-Futtaim Toyota is the country’s exclusive distributor for the Japanese firm, and it has commissioned a full-size replica of one of Toyota’s most iconic models.

The new Land Cruiser 300 has been made using just Lego bricks – 440,000, to be precise – and is said to be a 1:1 scale replication weighing about two tonnes.

Andy Barratt, managing director of Al-Futtaim Lexus and Toyota, said: “At Al-Futtaim Toyota we pride ourselves on always exceeding the expectations of our customers, whether this be in the form of our thrilling line-up of products or finding new and unique ways to get closer to them.

“We hope that our Lego Land Cruiser build will bring out the inner child in all of us as well as delight our loyal Land Cruiser and Lego fans across the UAE.”

This life-sized Lego model will be on display at the Dubai Mall from November 15 to December 15.

While Lego is best-known for its simple bricks that can be transformed into a variety of objects, it also has a series of more elaborate car models. The Speed Champions models are slightly simpler and less expensive, ranging from £17.99 to £54.99, featuring collaborations with the likes of Ford, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

However, there are more serious kits available called Lego Technic. These can cost a few hundred pounds and are more elaborate, with the Lamborghini Sian and Bugatti Chiron among the models.