Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fuel protest veteran plans another go-slow over rising prices

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 8.33am Updated: November 19 2021, 9.06am
Fuel protester Andrew Spence pictured in 2000 (PA)
A farmer who led widespread fuel protests in 2000 has organised another go-slow to campaign against the rising cost of diesel.

Andrew Spence, 54, organised refinery blockades with his Fuel Lobby more than 20 years ago, and is returning to action on Saturday.

He plans to lead a 5mph convoy of vehicles up the A1(M) and into Newcastle from 11am.

Mr Spence, from Leadgate, County Durham, said: “I am a farmer, I used to be a haulier and it is funny how a lot of them involved in 2000 are not in business any more.

“I went to fill my vehicle a few months ago and it cost me £79, now it costs £112.”

Since raising the idea, Mr Spence said people have shared pictures of forecourt fuel prices, including one of diesel at £1.69 a litre.

After discussing rising costs with other farmers, Mr Spence used social media to raise the idea of a protest and said interest had “avalanched” and he has been contacted by people across the country and Europe.

He said protesters will meet on the Team Valley Trading Estate in Gateshead, head slowly north on the A1, then go into Newcastle city centre, then back to the starting point before dispersing.

Mr Spence said: “We want a substantial reduction in the price of fuel.

“This can be done by reducing taxation and bringing the oil companies into line.”