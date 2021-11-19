Two-thirds of Brits say they like to sing in the car

Nearly two-thirds of Brits like to sing in the car, according to new research, with more than half admitting they’ve been caught mid-song while stopped in traffic.

Data from a Volkswagen Financial Services UK survey of 2,000 people found that 64 per cent of British drivers like to sing behind the wheel, with Adele and Ed Sheeran revealed to be the nation’s favourite singalong artists.

Other popular artists included Tom Jones and Dolly Parton, while 83 per cent of 18-34-year-olds said they would like to sing with a music icon in the passenger seat. That’s up on the 59 per cent of 65-75-year-olds who said the same.

The most popular era for singalong music was the ‘80s (33 per cent) and the ‘90s (30 per cent), while indie and musicals propped up the table with just 11 per cent each.

Perhaps surprisingly given his often controversial views, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was named the celebrity Brits would most like to go on a road trip with, getting eight per cent of the votes.

A massive 23 per cent named former US president Donald Trump as the person they’d least like to be stuck in the car with.

When it came to driving pet peeves, having a passenger comment on your driving was by far the most annoying with 52 per cent of respondents saying they disliked it. Having passengers looking scared or arguing with each other were next on the list, annoying just under a third of drivers each.

Charlotte Cheeseman, head of marketing at Volkswagen Financial Services UK, said: “Our personal vehicles have become more important than ever over the past 18 months but it’s wonderful to see that the time we spend in our cars is being used positively, too.

“I think our research highlights that car journeys allow people to escape from everyday life and these insights illustrate the power of having a private space in which to relax on a regular basis.”