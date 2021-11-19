Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Genesis unveils new Electrified GV70

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 1.29pm
The GV70’s charging port is located in the front grille
Genesis has revealed its latest fully-electric model – the Electrified GV70.

Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the Electrified GV70 continues Genesis’ electrification plans, which will see the firm go completely electric by 2025.

It’s powered by a dual-motor setup bringing 482bhp and 700Nm of torque, while a dedicated ‘Boost Mode’ will see it achieve the 0-60mph sprint in under 4.5 seconds. Despite this performance, Genesis claims that the GV70 will return up to 310 miles from a single charge, while the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means a 10-80 per cent charge could take just 18 minutes.

It builds on the conventional petrol and diesel-powered GV70 models already on offer and adds to the GV60, which was unveiled as the firm’s first electric model.

Jay Chang, global head of Genesis, said: “Our vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives.

GV70
The car’s cabin is much the same as the one you’ll find in the regular GV70

“I am pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”

The Electrified GV70 also includes a vehicle-to-load feature with a 3.6kW charger, allowing owners to provide power to all manner of electric appliances outside of the home. A new e-Terrain Mode will help to give additional traction in difficult terrains, too.

A Preview Electronic Control Suspension setup has also been fitted, which uses both a camera and the car’s navigation to ‘scan’ the road ahead and adjust the car’s ride to compensate for any imperfections, such as potholes.

Genesis has yet to confirm a UK release date for the GV70, as well as any pricing structure.

