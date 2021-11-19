Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Seat just registered its one millionth car in the UK

By Press Association
November 19 2021, 4.01pm
(Seat)
(Seat)

Seat has just hit a major milestone in its UK sales, having registered its one millionth vehicle on these shores.

The Spanish car manufacturer has been selling cars in the UK since September 1985, with 405 examples of the Ibiza hatchback and Malaga saloon being registered in its first full year.

Figures have increased dramatically as the firm’s range has expanded, with the UK now the firm’s third-largest market after Spain and Germany.

Seat Leon
(Seat)

In 2019, Seat registered 68,800 vehicles, which was a new record for the brand, making it one of the fastest-growing car manufacturers in the country. So far in 2021, the brand has sold 40,000 vehicles, nearly surpassing the whole of the Covid-hit 2020.

Seat says the brand’s growth has been helped by the introduction of its Cupra sister company in 2019 as well as the ​​MÓ eco-mobility brand earlier this year.

The one millionth vehicle was a Seat Leon e-Hybrid, which was registered by Pulam Seat in Southwick, Sunderland.

Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK said: “The UK is one of Seat’s largest and most significant international markets. This is a tremendous milestone and comes at a time when Seat offers its most diverse range of vehicles yet.

“It’s fitting that the one millionth car is a Leon e-Hybrid as it symbolises Seat’s journey towards electrified powertrains.”

The Seat Leon e-Hybrid combines a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and automatic transmission, making a combined 201bhp. It’s available as both a hatchback and estate in a variety of trim levels.

The firm currently sells five models in the UK, with the Ibiza and Leon being its two cars and the Arona, Ateca and Tarraco being its SUVs. It also sells an electric scooter called the ​​MÓ 125, while Cupra has three models with a fourth – the electric Born – on the way next year.

More from The Courier