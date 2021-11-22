Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a V12-engined homage to the past

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 10.52am
(Ferrari)
(Ferrari)

Ferrari has revealed a new limited-edition supercar that pays homage to the past while sporting the latest technological advancements.

Called Daytona SP3, it has been inspired by the models that achieved a one-two-three finish for the Italian firm at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race in America.

Built as part of the Icona series, which nod to the firm’s past successes, the Daytona SP3’s styling is inspired by the 330 P4, 350 Can-Am and 512 S, which were some of the first race cars to really take advantage of aerodynamics.

Ferrari Daytona SP3
(Ferrari)

The targa design is a further reference to sports car racing, with butterfly doors that have an integrated air intake that channels air to the side-mounted radiators. The side mirrors have been moved from the door to the tops of the wings, while the rest of the car has various wings and intakes to create downforce or cool the engine.

That engine is Ferrari’s iconic V12 unit, borrowed from the 812 Competizione. It’s a 6.5-litre unit making 828bhp with a 9,500rpm redline. It has been worked on to reduce its weight, with the titanium con rods being 40 per cent lighter than the regular steel ones, while new piston pins have a coating that reduces friction to improve performance and consumption.

Ferrari Daytona SP3
(Ferrari)

The cabin of the Daytona SP3 will be very familiar to anyone who’s driven a modern Ferrari. There’s that flat-bottomed steering wheel, manettino switch and the large yellow rev counter front and centre.

Seats integrated into the chassis creates a more race car-like feel, positioning the driver lower in the vehicle and creating a wraparound feeling.

This is the third Icona model to be released by Ferrari, with the first being the Monza SP 1 and SP2. Those cars were inspired by the competition barchettas of the 1950s that launched the firm’s status as a top motorsport competitor.