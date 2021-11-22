Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Genesis reveals UK pricing for G70 Shooting Brake

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 1.41pm
Genesis is set to debut in the UK this summer

Genesis has announced that its new G70 Shooting Brake will start from £35,025.

Arriving as a more practical version of the firm’s G70 saloon, the Shooting Brake has been ‘designed with European customers in mind’, according to Genesis, and was first revealed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It features the brand’s Quad Lamp headlight and crest grille up front, but it’s around the back where things are really different. There’s a single-piece glass hatch with a floating-style integrated spoiler, sitting along a raked roofline.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
The Shooting Brake features a heavily raked roofline

Inside, the Shooting Brake features the same cabin as the one you’ll find in the G70. It’s centred around a 10.25-inch central infotainment system and an eight-inch display ahead of the driver.

It’s available with the choice of either a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel or a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with both sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The G70 Shooting Brake will also come with the Genesis five-year care plan, which includes a warranty, servicing and roadside assistance as well as a courtesy car, should it be required, and over-the-air software updates.

“The G70 Shooting Brake is a truly unique vehicle designed and engineered specifically for European customers”, said Dominique Boesch, Managing Director, Genesis Motor Europe.

“With over a decade’s worth of development including a dedicated focus on European roads, the G70 Shooting Brake underlines our commitment to the region and its rich automotive history. Along with best-in-class technology, refined performance and assured safety, the model makes for a truly special European offering.”