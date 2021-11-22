Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nearly a third of Brits admit to using their phone while crossing the road

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 1.45pm
(Fiat)
(Fiat)

Almost a third of Brits admit to being glued to their phones when crossing the road, leading to many drivers having to take evasive action.

The survey of 2,000 UK drivers by Fiat has found that almost a quarter had honked their horn with a similar proportion having braked heavily to avoid people blindly crossing the road while distracted by their phone.

Sixteen per cent said they had been forced to swerve to avoid someone.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, these figures rose in London, with 36 per cent saying they had beeped at a pedestrian and 37 per cent forced to brake.

Fiat’s research found that while almost a third of Brits admitted to using their phone when crossing the road in the past 12 months, that figure rises to 80 per cent for 18 to 24 year olds.

For some motorists, advanced driver assistance systems were seen as a useful solution to this problem, with 33 per cent overall saying they would prefer this technology on their car. That number rose to 48 per cent of Londoners.

Greg Taylor, managing director of Fiat UK, said: “It’s worrying to see such a high number of pedestrians being overly distracted by their phones and putting themselves at risk.”

The research also looked at which phone apps and activities were most popular among Brits, with texting (35 per cent), WhatsApp (33 per cent) and using the Internet (32 per cent) the most common.

Pedestrians also shared their most common mishaps while using a phone, with tripping over and nearly walking into a lamppost the most common at 17 per cent each, followed by bumping into someone (16 per cent).

