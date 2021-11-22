Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

How to stay safe when driving in the dark

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 3.59pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

The clocks have turned back and as winter rolls on we’re heading towards the shortest day of the year.

It means that thousands of drivers across the UK could find themselves finishing work after dark, with many having only driven during the day during summer, especially with habits changing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Official figures show that injuries and deaths on the road go up when the clocks change.

With this in mind, here’s a handy explainer for those who might need a quick refresher on driving after dark.

Using your headlights

It’s to remember that headlights aren’t only for you to see where you’re going, they’re also useful to help others see you.

Skoda Headlights
(Skoda)

Around dusk, it’s always worth popping your headlights on – especially if you drive a dark-coloured car – to make it easier for others to see you.

Also, make sure you use your lights appropriately. When driving around other cars, keep your dipped beam on, reserving full beam for when no other cars are ahead of you, otherwise they’ll really struggle to see.

Finally, double check you’re not just driving with your daytime running lights on. If you’re in a well-lit area you might not realise your dipped beams aren’t on, which can be dangerous if you suddenly enter an unlit area and can’t see the road ahead.

Keep your windows clear

This is a particularly useful general winter driving tip, as there’s more muck on the road that can coat your windows. The low winter sun can then highlight this and make it difficult to see ahead.

The same issue can apply at night. Being able to see clearly is extra important after dark, so dirty windows that are being hit by other car headlights could severely impact your view of the road ahead.

Driving at night
(Insure The Box)

Pay extra attention to cyclists and pedestrians

When driving at night, it can be more difficult to spot people and cyclists out on the road. Cyclists in particular should be illuminated but you should always be alert for that one rider who’s going without lights.

Pedestrians, too, can be tough to spot, especially if they’re wearing darker clothing. Keep an eye out for people who might be looking to cross the road without paying too much attention.

Wearing glasses

Crystal clear vision is even more important at night, so if you find you’re struggling it could be worth getting an eye test.

If you already have glasses, or you’re considering getting them, make sure to ask for anti-glare and anti-reflective lenses. These can make a big difference if you’re regularly driving at night.

Driving at night
(Seat)

They help to minimise reflection and glare caused by headlights and street lights, which can be very distracting.

Don’t drive tired

Finally, this might just be the most important thing to remember in this list. Road safety charity Brake says that driving tired could be as dangerous as drink-driving, accounting for between 10 and 20 per cent of all crashes.

Brake says driving tired is a much bigger problem in the morning and early afternoon when our body clocks enter a natural dip in energy, but it’s important to be aware of at all hours, especially after dark.

More from The Courier