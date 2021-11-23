Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Why are electric vehicles so expensive?

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 12.15pm
(Kia)

The automotive industry is making a rapid switch towards electric vehicles, phasing out the petrol and diesel models that emit polluting gases.

However, one of the stumbling blocks currently keeping uptake low is the fact that EVs cost considerably more than their traditionally fuelled equivalents.

Why is that the case, and will it always be this way? Here’s everything you need to know about EV cost.

What makes electric vehicles so expensive?

The biggest reason electric vehicles cost so much is pretty simple: They have big batteries, and batteries are expensive.

Volkswagen MEB battery
The structure of a Volkswagen MEB EV battery. (VW)

Through our research, we’ve found cost estimates vary wildly, but a safe ballpark figure that a car maker will pay is $150 to $200 (£112 to £150) per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of capacity.

If we look at one of the key mainstream EVs, the Nissan Leaf, prices start at £25,995 for the smaller 40kWh battery model. Based on the above prices, the battery alone costs the manufacturer between £4,500 and £6,000.

The new BMW i4 has a battery capacity of 84kWh in top-spec M50 guise. Prices start at £63,905 with the battery costing BMW around £9,400 to £12,600.

Bear in mind this is an expense not needed at all in combustion-engined cars, and the fact that much of the powertrain technology is well advanced at this point, and you can see how batteries alone can drive the price of an EV up.

Development costs don’t help

The point about development costs is important, too. Petrol and diesel engines are being developed all the time, but the bulk of their development was completed long ago, with incremental gains being found with each new generation.

However, modern electric powertrains are a totally new thing, with much of the development in the past decade having started from scratch. The cost of this research and development will be passed on to the customer through the purchase price to help fund further research.

Remember, too, that EV sales still make up a small proportion of car sales, so profits per car will need to be higher to account for this.

Will electric vehicle prices ever go down?

The short answer is almost certainly yes. The key drivers behind this will be increased sales and improved development.

Nissan Leaf charging
(Nissan)

Firstly, as each new generation of powertrain and battery is developed, engineers will have their work on the previous version as a baseline to work from. This means development costs will slowly come down.

EDF Energy points to research that shows battery prices dropped about 80 per cent between 2010 and 2016, with some estimates suggesting they will cost less than $100 (£75) per kWh by 2030, which is when new petrol and diesel vehicle sales will be banned in the UK.

Furthermore, as electric vehicle sales increase, manufacturers won’t be forced to make quite so much profit on each model.

Economies of scale help, too. Volkswagen has already talked about the fact that, as electric vehicle production increases, its production costs will go down. This, too, will have a positive effect on the price consumers pay.

How long this will take remains to be seen, but with every car manufacturer pushing electrified powertrains and hoping to sell big once the bans on petrol and diesel vehicle sales come, it will be hugely important to make their products more affordable.

