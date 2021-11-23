Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fitting an electric vehicle charge point could add £50,000 to your home’s value

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 1.52pm
The UK is making the switch from combustion-engined vehicles to those powered by electricity.

In 2030, the first phase of the UK’s plan to stop the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles begins, and by 2035, only pure electric vehicles can be sold new.

Official figures show electric vehicle sales are on the rise, and although they still only make up a small market share, so far in 2021 EV sales are up 86 per cent on 2020.

With this in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise to learn that homes with electric vehicle charge points installed are already worth more than those without.

Skoda Superb PHEV
Letting experts Mashroom have collated data for landlords to find the green upgrades that could add the most value to their property.

It points to research from car leasing firm Riverdale, which analysed the value of 1,000 homes and found 76 per cent with an EV charger were worth more than the local average.

The difference can be significant, too, with these homes typically going for about £50,000 more than homes without a charger.

This price discrepancy could be set to increase over the next decade as EV uptake increases, with more people seeing a charge point as an essential feature when buying a new home.

Fitting one is hugely cost-effective, as Mashroom estimates a charger costs around £1,000.

Electric vehicle owners can see that cost cut, though, through government schemes designed to encourage EV uptake, while some manufacturers have offers that include free or heavily discounted charge point installation when buying a new EV.

Other cost-effective eco-friendly measures include fitting solar panels, which cost around £6,000 but can add 14 per cent to the value of your property. Switching to double- or triple-glazed windows can cost up to £5,000 but can add 10 per cent to your property.

Insulation, meanwhile, can cost up to £8,000 for semi-detached properties or even £20,000 for a detached home, but will do little to increase its value.

