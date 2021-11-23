Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Suzuki reveals Katana updates for 2022

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 4.26pm
(Suzuki)
(Suzuki)

The Suzuki Katana has been given an update for 2022, gaining more power, improved electronics and other new feature upgrades.

It’s based on the new GSX-S1000 platform that was introduced earlier this year and uses a 999cc four-cylinder engine that makes 150bhp at 11,000rpm.

That’s a couple of horsepower up on before with a broader spread of torque across the rev range thanks to a new intake and exhaust camshaft, new valve springs, new exhaust, and a new airbox.

Suzuki Katana
(Suzuki)

A new ride-by-wire throttle has also been introduced to deliver power more smoothly. Further control over the power delivery comes from the Drive Mode Selector system. There are three settings available, each having the same peak power but with differing levels of throttle response that vary from sharp and sporty to a softer setting ideal for wet conditions.

The Katana has a bi-directional quickshifter and five traction control modes to keep wheel slip in check – including a fully off setting.

Completing the electronics package is a new clutch assist system that mitigates the effect of engine braking when downshifting from higher rpm, as well as an easy start system and low revs assist that improves low speed control and avoids stalling.

Suzuki Katana
(Suzuki)

The new Katana has the same lightweight aluminium frame and GSX-R-derived swingarm, with fully adjustable KYB front forks and rear shock. There are Brembo monobloc callipers up front biting 310mm discs, with six-spoke, cast aluminium wheels wearing Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport2, custom-made for the GSX-S platform.

The sharply styled bodywork takes cues from the original machine from the 1980s and now wears new colours including a dark matte blue, complemented by gold forks and wheels. The dark grey version gets red wheels, while all Katanas come with a new red night mode from the dash.

Pricing will be revealed closer to the model’s launch, with the updated Suzuki Katana set to arrive in dealerships in spring 2022.

